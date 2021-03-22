Tottenham transfer news: Lucas Vázquez keen on Jose Mourinho reunion

While the mood at Tottenham Hotspur has looked increasingly bleak of late amid suggestions Daniel Levy could soon look to make a managerial change, the constant churning of the proverbial transfer rumour mill hasn't stopped.

Indeed, though it's unclear as to who exactly will be in charge of Spurs next season, reports from the Sunday Mirror suggest they have been approached by the agents of a Real Madrid player to see if they have any interest in bringing him to England.

According to yesterday's print edition of the paper (page 70), Spurs and bitter rivals Arsenal have been contacted by the representatives of Lucas Vázquez.

Having worked with Jose Mourinho before, the Spanish international is believed to love the idea of linking up with him again, while the appeal of living in London means Arsenal have also been mooted as a potential landing spot.

While the ball is still reportedly in Madrid's court, the 29-year-old is understood to want a long-term contract at a Champions League level club and could be on the move, given his current deal expires this summer.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though strength in depth certainly isn't something to be sniffed at, it's unclear as to where exactly the Spanish international would fit in at Tottenham.

Predominately a right-winger, Mourinho already has an embarrassment of riches in attacking berths, even if he is currently getting the best out of them. After all, the likes of Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Carlos Vinicius have all had to play bit-part roles at times this season, while Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura can also operate out wide.

With central defence understood to be a priority for Spurs this summer, perhaps they'd be wiser to focus their attention on seriously strengthening there rather than adding another cook to the attacking broth.

