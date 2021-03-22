Another chance to win a trophy has come and gone for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United.

His United side lost 3-1 in the FA Cup quarter-final to Leicester on Sunday evening meaning their only realistic chance of winning silverware this season comes in the form of the Europa League.

Failure to win that competition and it’ll be four seasons without a trophy for United.

Earlier last week, Solskjaer came in for some criticism for his opinion that trophies aren’t actually that important and suggested it’s something ‘more of an ego thing’.

"I’ve been here for two and a half of those years and coming in as I’ve said so many times I felt a big rebuild had to be made," Solskjaer said.

"In the league position you see if there’s any progress for me, that’s always the bread and butter of the season that you see how capable you are of coping of ups and downs any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it’s more of an ego thing from other managers and clubs to finally win something.

"But we need to see progress and if we perform well enough the trophies will end up at the club again. It’s not like a trophy will say that we’re back, no.

"It’s the gradual progression of being in and around the top of the league and the consistency and the odd trophies. Sometimes a cup competition can hide the fact you’re still struggling a little bit."

Well, after United crashed out of the FA Cup, some supporters have now had enough.

So much so that #OleOut was trending on Twitter come Monday morning.

Check out some of the reaction on social media:

After being knocked out by Solskjaer's side in the Europa League last week, former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic summed up the difference between his side and the current squad.

“I think it’s better, it looks better, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t win nothing,” Ibrahimovic said, via the Mirror.

“I think it was better than mine, but I won trophies, that’s the big difference.”

Perhaps trophies are more than an ‘ego thing’ after all…

