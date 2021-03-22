Never one to shy away from controversy, Conor McGregor appeared to stick the knife into his old foe Khabib Nurmagomedov over the weekend, accusing the Russian of having 'zero power' to his game.

In a claim that many will dispute given Khabib's incredible career and legacy, an unbeaten 29-0 record (which includes beating McGregor) would normally be enough to place a fighter among the greats of MMA.

Not everyone it seems shares a similar view.

Following Dana White's confirmation that Khabib would not return to the Octagon following his retirement late last year, 'Notorious' took to Twitter to question the prowess of Khabib.

Although not mentioning Khabib by name, it's obvious to many who McGregor was referring to. Having already taunted his long-term foe on Instagram, in which McGregor took the credit for making his career, he then followed it up with a tweet mocking the Russian's knockout record.

The tweet read: "8 KO/TKO across 30 fights = zero power. Don’t forget it teddy bear."

Despite trying to cast doubt over 'The Eagle's' dominance in UFC, it's fair to say his style was much more about grappling, rather than McGregor's boxing and powerful style, highlighted by the fact the latter won an impressive 19 fights out of 27 by knockout.

Ironically, their two styles clashed in 2018 in a fiery and controversial confrontation. Khabib came out on top that day via, you guessed it, submission.

It's unclear whether McGregor's parting shots to Khabib are him trying to stoke the fire of a potential rematch between the pair, although it appears ever more unlikely.

The more pressing matter for McGregor is a trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier, possibly in the summer. After winning the original fight in 2014, McGregor suffered a humiliating defeat in their rematch in January of this year.

With Khabib retiring and therefore relinquishing his lightweight title, McGregor has called on UFC to book his title fight, labelling himself the '155lb world champion’.

It's time for him to go out and show it.

