In a move that has seemed inevitable for some time, WWE Superstar Andrade has been released from his contract.

Shortly after the recent Fastlane pay-per-view, WWE revealed the news that they had 'come to terms' on the Mexican's departure after he reportedly requested to leave during an episode of RAW on March 8.

WWE said in a tweet: "WWE has come to terms on the release of Andrade. We wish him all the best in all of his future endeavours."

It will be a blow to fans of the popular 'El Idolo' as we are just a month away from WrestleMania. The 31-year-old had been with WWE since 2015, making his name through NXT, becoming champion before progressing on to win the United States Championship in 2019.

Quite why Andrade would want to turn his back on WWE is unclear at present, but it has been on the cards for a while now. He is said to have been 'absolutely miserable' backstage on the aforementioned March 8 episode of RAW and hasn't been seen on-screen since the Draft in October 2020.

Speculation was already rife given that hours before the announcement, Andrade dropped WWE from his Twitter handle and bio and tweeted: "Good news!!!! Buenas noticias!!! #Tranquilo #Happy."

Clearly content with his decision, it will be interesting to see where Andrade ends up, especially as he admits he is unsure at the moment what his future has in store.

During his hiatus, there was talk of a return to NXT or teaming up with former women's champion and fiancee Charlotte Flair, but he will instead look for pastures new.

In a previous tweet days before WWE confirmed his exit, Andrade also said: "The rumours are true and I don’t know what the future holds but I want to make my dreams come true. Thank you for giving me so much support these last days."

