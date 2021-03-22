Tottenham bounced back from their embarrassing Europa League exit with a victory over Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Jose Mourinho selected a heavily changed team from the one that lost 3-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in midweek.

Carlos Vinicius got Tottenham's opener after 29 minutes, before Harry Kane doubled Spurs' lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Kane's goal came in controversial circumstances.

The Englishman has been accused of diving after going down under a challenge from Matty Cash.

Gary Neville suggested on commentary that his actions were 'cute', while Gary Lineker wrote on Twitter that it was 'never a penalty'.

This is not the first time Kane has been accused of diving.

Back in September 2019, Tottenham and Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the north London derby.

There was controversy late on when Kane went down easily inside the box. Kane thought he should have had a penalty but the referee waved away his protests.

Many thought he had dived and much of the reaction after the game was focused on the non-penalty call.

Incredibly, during his interview with Sky Sports, Geoff Shreeves made Kane re-watch the penalty incident and it made for TV gold.

Watch the moment below:

"I'll have to watch it back..." Kane begins, before realising that they were showing him the incident.

He continued: “I think he makes a tired tackle. I think if I’m on the halfway I get it but when you’re in the box, it’s 50/50.

"The referee probably thinks I'm looking for it but all I'm trying to do is shield the ball.

"It is what it is. It could be given, in some games it won't like today. So you get on and move on."

How awkward is that. Footballers should be made to re-watch incidents like that in their post-match interviews more often as it does make for fantastic TV.

News Now - Sport News