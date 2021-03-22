Harry Kane continued his brilliant form this season during Tottenham's victory against Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

Tottenham went 1-0 up in the first half through Carlos Vinicius' 29th minute goal.

Kane would double Spurs' lead with 20 minutes remaining and make the points safe.

The Englishman was felled by Matty Cash inside the box and he would make no mistake from the resulting penalty.

That goal was Kane's 30th goal contribution in the Premier League this season.

He's scored 17 times and recorded 13 assists in what has arguably been the best campaign of his career so far.

Despite Kane's continued brilliance, Spurs have been extremely underwhelming this season.

They are 23 points off top spot in the Premier League and are three points astray in the race for a Champions League berth.

Tottenham's season is not completely lost - they still have a chance to win the Carabao Cup final when they play Man City next month - but it's still been a disappointing campaign under Jose Mourinho.

And it appears that Kane, who has won 51 England caps, has finally had enough at Spurs.

According to Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Kane wants to leave the club because of his desire to win trophies.

Kane, 27, has not won a single trophy in his career and he wants that to change.

"I speak to a lot of people in football and the consensus is that he would like to leave Tottenham," Ornstein told Sky Sports.

"He cannot say that publicly. He’s the captain and he’s very committed while he’s at the club but he wants to win trophies – he’s said that publicly.

"He’s made it incredibly clear that he wants to win multiple trophies, the biggest trophies in football. It doesn’t look likely that he’ll be able to do that at Tottenham, so I think he would be open to a transfer."

Ornstein did add that the transfer is unlikely, though, with Levy demanding at least £120m and not wanting to sell him to a rival.

"However that’s incredibly unlikely as Daniel Levy would want an astonishingly high figure for him. There are reports today of well in excess £120m for Levy to even consider letting him go.

"He would be on the radar of all the major clubs that shop on that market. It will come to a crunch at some point because if Kane wants to go he’ll have to express that to Tottenham, otherwise he may miss this opportunity to miss the biggest trophies."

It will be interesting to see how Spurs fare for the remainder of the season.

If they are somehow able to beat Man City at Wembley and also finish in the top four, his mind could potentially change.

It would be devastating for Spurs if they are to lose their star man. They would get a lot of money for him, yes, but he is virtually impossible to replace.

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News