Leicester City transfer news: Brendan Rodgers eyes Ndidi partner

Leicester are keen on Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, as reported by The Mirror.

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal recently, but it seems that Leicester have now entered the race with the Gunners for his signature.

Price-tag and salary:

Bissouma has spent almost three years on the South Coast after signing from Lille in 2018 for just over £15m. According to Transfermarkt, his worth has not changed much since then, as they currently value him at £15.3m.

The Mali international earns £25,000-a-week playing for Graham Potter's side, and has two years remaining on his contract at the club.

Statistics:

Bissouma has been one of Brighton's standout players this season. As per WhoScored, he has received the side's second-highest average game rating this term at 6.89, and has made the second-most interceptions at the club with 42 - a number only bettered by Ben White.

The holding midfielder has also shown himself to be tidy in possession this term. His passing success rate of 86.7% ranks him third amongst his teammates behind Lewis Dunk and Steven Alzate.

Expert opinion:

Brighton manager Potter has been impressed by Bissouma's all-round development, and alluded to this in June following the midfielder's performance against Wolves.

Speaking to the club's official website, he said: "He makes good decisions, and he has the ability that top players have, in that he has got the power and athleticism to be able to use the ball well, so then it’s down to the tactical understanding of how we want him to play, and he’s now good at that too."

Verdict:

Brendan Rodgers has reportedly earmarked Bissouma to play alongside Wilfred Ndidi next season. This seems a strange move given how similar the pair are in terms of their skill sets.

According to WhoScored, the duo have identical passing success rates in the Premier League this season, whilst Ndidi has made just one more interception than Bissouma.

Playing two holding midfielders together with comparable qualities could be a tactical mistake, as it would limit the dynamism and variety in Leicester's engine room.

Sunday's FA Cup scorer Youri Tielemans, for example, helps Ndidi mop up in midfield but he also provides extra goal threat.

Bissouma is undoubtedly a talented player, but Leicester should look elsewhere when attempting to bolster their midfield this summer.

