Manchester United's away kit for the 2020/21 season is, quite simply, abysmal.

The black and white stiped kit, designed by Adidas, is one of the ugliest kits in the Premier League at the moment.

There was no chance that next season's away kit would be worse than that.

Despite the new season being a few months away, United's away kit for the 2021/22 season has now been 'leaked' by the ever reliable Footy Headlines.

And, it's the polar opposite to this season's kit. It's a thing of beauty and you can view it below.

Wow. That is gorgeous.

Adidas have well and truly redeemed themselves after the abomination they created last year.

The kit has a retro feel and brings back memories of United's iconic 1991/92 away strip.

Footy Headlines' description of the kit reads: "The Adidas Man United 21-22 away jersey is mainly 'Cloud White', the same color used for the Arsenal 20-21 away shirt. Inspired by the 91-93 shirt, it features a geometric blue graphic print on the front, back and sleeves.

"But it looks like that's not all as the kit could well feature the classic Adidas Trefoil logo. The classic Adidas Trefoil logo was used between 1971 and 1991 when it was replaced by the design that is in use until today."

It's important to note that United's new kit sponsor, TeamViewer, does not feature on this design and is likely to be added.

But, as things stand, it's a lovely kit and one that has gone down very well with United fans.

The kit is expected to be available from July 2021.

It's important to note that this it not official but Footy Headlines have a very good track record when it comes to kits so it's most likely true.

If it is accurate, United will look the part when they can't wait their home red strip next season.

Whether their performances on the pitch will do the kit justice remains to be seen.

1 of 20 Let's start with an easy one. Which footballer do these eyes belong to? Dele Alli Cristiano Ronaldo Joao Cancelo Ander Herrera

News Now - Sport News