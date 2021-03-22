In another interesting turn of events, the WWE Universal Title showdown at WrestleMania 37 could reportedly be changed to a Triple Threat, as has been confirmed by the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

What it means is that Roman Reigns - who retained his Universal Title last night at Fastlane - and Edge will now be joined by Daniel Bryan, making it yet more delectable for the fans.

Last night, the WWE Fastlane event saw a lot of drama, including Edge’s apparent heel turn after he battered the stuffing out of both Reigns and Bryan.

The Rated R Superstar slapped both with a steel chair while the referee was already knocked out. And it was this interference from the special guest enforcer that actually led to Reigns’ win on the night, who, after more hullaballoo, “just” about held on for the final pin.

Shortly after, WWE announced Edge vs Reigns for WrestleMania 37, however, reports of the Universal Title clash being a Triple Threat began surfacing a short while after Fastlane had gone off air.

It is now being said that the finish with Edge was a ploy to force a change in the WrestleMania 37 match. Nearly everyone is awaiting the official word from WWE, but there’s no sign of it as yet. Are they holding out for Friday’s SmackDown? It is a possibility.

One thing is for sure; it will indeed be a triple bout between Reigns, Edge and Bryan, making for a spectacle like no other.

Bryan will be not have any lack of inspiration or preparation. For most of us, his victory at the Showcase of the Immortals is still fresh in the memory, as he overcame both Batista and Randy Orton to clinch the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XXX. Certainly, three-way dances are not new to him.

And it would be quite a story, too, after he lost to Reigns.

