Ater a slow(ish) start to the 2020/21 season, Lionel Messi is back to his very best.

The Barcelona legend has been at the peak of his powers this year, scoring yet another brace in his team's 6-1 win away at Real Sociedad last Sunday evening.

In 2021, Messi has played in 12 La Liga games, scoring 15 goals and assisting a further seven.

He's currently averaging 1.83 goal contributions per appearance in league action this year, which really is scarily good.

Messi's return to his superhuman-like best in 2021 has seen him climb to third in European football's goal contribution chart for 2020/21.

He's one of only four players on the continent to surpass the 40-mark this season and you can check out who joins the great man in the top 30 below.

Goal contributions in league, domestic cup and continental cup games count towards each player's total, with all data sourced from Transfermarkt.

30. Mehdi Teremi (FC Porto) - 27

Games: 37

Goals: 15

Assists: 12

29. Alvaro Morata (Juventus) - 27

Games: 34

Goals: 16

Assists: 11

28. Sekou Koita (RB Salzburg) - 27

Games: 28

Goals: 17

Assists: 10

27. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) - 28

Games: 31

Goals: 12

Assists: 16

26. Michael Liendl (Wolfsberger) - 28

Games: 33

Goals: 15

Assists: 13

25. Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys) - 28

Games: 32

Goals: 20

Assists: 8

24. Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) - 28

Games: 31

Goals: 20

Assists: 8

23. Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg) - 28

Games: 33

Goals: 22

Assists: 6

22. Raphael Holzhauser (Beerschot) - 29

Games: 31

Goals: 14

Assists: 15

21. Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord) - 29

Games: 34

Goals: 14

Assists: 15

20. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) - 29

Games: 37

Goals: 20

Assists: 9

19. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 29

Games: 26

Goals: 22

Assists: 7

18. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - 29

Games: 32

Goals: 23

Assists: 6

17. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 29

Games: 40

Goals: 25

Assists: 4

16. Georgios Giakoumakis (VVV-Venlo) - 29

Games: 28

Goals: 27

Assists: 2

15. Paul Onuachu (Genk) - 29

Games: 32

Goals: 27

Assists: 2

14. Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) - 30

Games: 35

Goals: 13

Assists: 17

13. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 30

Games: 45

Goals: 18

Assists: 12

12. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) - 31

Games: 39

Goals: 23

Assists: 8

11. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) - 32

Games: 34

Goals: 25

Assists: 7

10. Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - 34

Games: 41

Goals: 18

Assists: 16

9. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 34

Games: 34

Goals: 30

Assists: 4

8. Patson Daka (RB Salzburg) - 35

Games: 31

Goals: 27

Assists: 8

7. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 36

Games: 45

Goals: 23

Assists: 13

6. Dusan Tadic (Ajax) - 39

Games: 39

Goals: 20

Assists: 19

5. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 39

Games: 36

Goals: 30

Assists: 9

4. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 41

Games: 31

Goals: 33

Assists: 8

3. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 42

Games: 37

Goals: 29

Assists: 13

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 43

Games: 40

Goals: 27

Assists: 16

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 49

Games: 35

Goals: 42

Assists: 7

Messi is only seven behind Lewandowski, which is pretty impressive given that the Pole's efforts at Bayern in 2020/21 have been nothing short of outrageous.

Fernandes is the only midfielder to feature in the top 10 and United's talismanic playmaker is also ahead of his international colleague, Ronaldo.

Tadic is the closest player in Europe to reaching the 20 mark for both goals and assists, with just one more of the latter needed for the Serbian forward to achieve the feat.

Well played, Dusan.

News Now - Sport News