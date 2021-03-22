Ole Gunnar Solskjaer only ever seems to be one poor result away from facing the wrath of a certain section of Manchester United supporters.

The Norwegian has failed to command unanimous backing from the Red Devils faithful throughout his tenure, and the Ole out brigade re-emerged once more following their FA Cup quarter-final defeat against Leicester City on Sunday.

United's exit from the competition was confirmed just three days after they beat an impressive AC Milan side to secure a quarter-final tie against Granada in the next round of the Europa League.

But their progression in Europe didn't spare Solskjaer of vociferous criticism and fresh calls for a change in management following Leicester's 3-1 win at the King Power Stadium.

There is something intrinsically unconvincing about Solskjaer that is difficult to pin down, a sense of incompetency for a job that vastly more experienced predecessors failed in before him.

And when United put in a meek performance akin to their showing on Sunday evening, that perceived incompetence is placed under the spotlight.

At this stage in the season it would be a shock if Solskjaer was dismissed from his position, but who would be in line to replace him if he did end up departing?

Well, we've consulted Oddchecker to analyse the ten favourites to replace Solskjaer at Man United and placed them into four different categories.

Ranging from 'Should never be Man United manager' to 'Hire him now', take a look at how the candidates' credentials stack up below...

Should never be Man United manager

Eddie Howe (10/1)

Rafael Benitez (16/1)

Gareth Southgate (16/1)

There was a time when Eddie Howe was a genuine contender for the top jobs in English football but, unfortunately, his moment has been and gone.

He doesn't possess the experience or the X-factor for a job of such prestige. Until he proves he's capable of managing a club with ambitions of qualifying for the Champions League every season, whether that be in England or beyond, he shouldn't be considered for the role.

Rafael Benitez, meanwhile, has the appropriate CV but his pragmatic philosophy doesn't suitably align with United's historically attacking brand of football.

Regardless of what Gareth Southgate has achieved, and could yet achieve, with the England national team, his lack of experience in club management makes him far too much of a gamble for Ed Woodward.

Dark horse

Ralph Hasenhuttl (8/1)

Ralf Rangnick (16/1)

Ralph Hasenhuttl was touted as a potential candidate for one of European football's top jobs during the final few months of 2020. His Southampton team were punching above their weight and winning games with a classy, refined style that has earned him comparisons with Jurgen Klopp.

However, the Saints have slumped since the turn of the year and his credentials for an elite job have diminished with it. If we take the south coast outfit's recent form out of the equation, though, it's clear that Hasenhuttl ticks plenty of boxes: his teams have a clear identity, he has Premier League and European experience and appears to be a charismatic presence who inspires loyalty and commitment from his players.

Ralf Rangnick is one of the most influential figureheads in German football and has been touted as a potential successor to Joachim Low.

The 62-year-old enjoyed excellent spells in Germany as manager of Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig, while he's also been influential in building the Red Bull dynasty during stints as Sporting Director with both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

That niche combination of boardroom and pitch side experience makes him an intriguing option for United, but his 16/1 odds do aptly reflect his status as a dark horse candidate.

Man United material

Max Allegri (5/2)

Brendan Rodgers (4/1)

Mauricio Pochettino (9/1)

Zinedine Zidane (12/1)

Mauricio Pochettino was long regarded as an ideal candidate for the Man United job before his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, but the proverbial boat has long set sail.

The Argentine's decision to take the Paris Saint-Germain job means he won't be moving to Old Trafford anytime soon, though his credentials remain as stark as ever.

With four Champions League titles to his name, Zinedine Zidane's suitability to the United job requires little introduction, while six-time Serie A winner Max Allegri is up to the challenge and currently an attractive free agent.

Brendan Rodgers' incredible work at Leicester City has cemented his status as one of the best coaches in the Premier League, and his spells with Celtic and Liverpool have prepared him for the stark demands of a colossal footballing institution.

Hire him now

Julian Nagelsmann (6/1)

His RB Leipzig side may have been outclassed by a well below-par Liverpool in the last-16 of the Champions League, but Julian Nagelsmann remains the coach to watch in world football.

At the age of 33 he's already challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title while playing a pulsating, high-octane brand of football that aligns with Red Bull's ethos.

He's exactly the type of manager who could be trusted to oversee a long-term project, and it's only a matter of time before one of Europe's behemoth clubs snaps him up.

United have already missed the Pochettino boat, so they certainly don't want to miss another with Nagelsmann.

