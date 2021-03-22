England fans rarely have to wait three years for an international tournament to roll around - unless the Three Lions fail to qualify that is.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic postponing Euro 2020 for 12 months, fans have had to wait an extra year to see Gareth Southgate’s side play an international tournament on home soil.

The wait is almost over, though.

England will play all of their Euro 2020 (yes, it’s still called that) at Wembley and we can’t wait.

We’re not even dreading this current international break. We get to see an exciting England side play three World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

There was plenty of interest surrounding the squad Southgate picked for this triple-header as we attempt to work out who will be playing in the tournament come the summer.

There were two first time call-ups for Ollie Watkins and Sam Johnstone, who will be looking to earn their first cap ahead of this summer.

While they will be hoping this first call-up is just the start of their international career, there’s no guarantee that’s the case.

There’s always the danger they join the long list of ‘one-cap wonders’.

There are a whole host of players who earned the incredible honour of representing England but only on that one occasion. In fact, since the start of 2000, there have been a total of 38 one-cap wonders.

But how well do you know them?

Well, we’ve dedicated a quiz to those forgotten England internationals and we want to test your knowledge.

Can you name these 20 one-cap wonders?

1 of 20 Who received their only cap against Norway in 2012? Jon Flanagan Kieran Trippier Martin Kelly Danny Mills

