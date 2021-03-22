Harry Kane: Spurs star discussed after latest Premier League milestone

Following two demoralising defeats, Spurs bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday, and Harry Kane recorded an important landmark in front of goal.

With their derby defeat and Europa League exit now in the rear-view mirror, Jose Mourinho's side returned to winning ways as Carlos Vinicius and Kane converted for the Lilywhites.

In the 68th minute, Spurs were awarded a penalty as Villa's Matty Cash brought down the England striker, who later stepped up and slotted his spot-kick into the bottom left-hand corner.

This goal marked Kane's status as the first player to reach 30 Premier League goal contributions this season, with 17 conversions and 13 assists.

After reaching this milestone, fans from various Premier League clubs took to Twitter to share their opinions.

According to Transfermarkt, the striker recorded 26 goal contributions across 34 top-flight appearances during his breakthrough 2014/15 season.

That year, Kane was slapped with the 'one-season wonder' tag, but with a further 136 Premier League goals to his name, it's safe to say he's silenced the critics.

However, one fan raised the issue that he ultimately "deserves better" than Spurs and that Kane should depart North London.

This year, the 48-cap international has been linked with a move away and The Athletic's reporter David Ornstein recently told Sky Sports that he wants to leave to win trophies.

Multiple fans highlighted his lack of silverware as an issue, with one saying that Arsenal flop Yaya Sanogo has won more than the England international. Technically, the ex-Gunner has a Community Shield and an FA Cup to his name.

Despite reaching an impressive milestone, not everybody was impressed with how Kane achieved it. A Twitter user believed that he "cheated" to get the penalty, and then declared Kane's actions had been perceived differently because he's English.

Another fan, meanwhile, praised the influence of manager Jose Mourinho. Despite often being deemed a defensive manager, Kane has now scored 41 goals in 59 games under him.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Based upon his form this season and reaching this recent milestone, the Kane must be considered to be a strong contender for the Player of the Year award. According to WhoScored, the clinical marksman has provided the highest average rating of any Premier League player this season with 7.78.

But following the club's exit from the Europa League and with Spurs sitting sixth in the Premier League, will Kane stay in North London?

The striker is clearly one of the higher-performing players in the English top-flight and he's still yet to win a major trophy.

Mourinho's side are set to feature in the League Cup final against Manchester City and Tottenham fans will hope a victory can keep their talisman around a little longer.

