The Champions League quarter-final draw was made last week and one of the most intriguing ties thrown up was Real Madrid vs Liverpool.

Both teams are not playing at the same level they were playing at in recent times.

Los Blancos are currently third in La Liga and are not the same side that won the Champions League three times in a row last decade.

Liverpool, like Real Madrid, have also not been at their best.

The Reds were expected to challenge for the Premier League title again this season but things haven't worked out the way they expected.

Numerous injuries mean that they are well off the pace in England's top tier and are even struggling to finish in the top four.

So it is likely to be a very intriguing tie between the two European giants and one that is almost impossible to call.

But one man that will not feature is Eden Hazard.

The Belgian forward, valued at £36m by Transfermarkt, has suffered from a plethora of injuries since signing for the club in 2019.

He recently suffered another injury that could see him out of action for a few weeks.

Hazard must be really down with his constant injury problems and, according to a report from DefensaCentral, the Champions League draw did nothing to improve his mood.

They report that Hazard has been left 'very angry' and 'disappointed' after Madrid drew Liverpool.

The Belgian winger views Liverpool as a 'special rival' in which he would have liked to have faced.

He believes his knowledge of playing against Liverpool for Chelsea would have made the clash perfect for him to show the world what he can still do.

The 30-year-old is said to be 'very sad' and it's likely that he will miss both legs.

It's a shame that Hazard is injured again because he's a wonderful player on his day.

Real Madrid's loss is Liverpool's gain, though, with Jurgen Klopp's side not having to face a player that has hurt them on the pitch so many times in the past decade.

