Ever since the start of the 2019/20 season, Robert Lewandowski has taken his game to another level.

The Polish striker has been a world-class goalscorer for around a decade now, but we've seen something truly special from the Bayern man over the past two years or so.

Last season, Lewandowski scored 55 goals in just 47 games in all competitions, with 34 of those goals coming in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

More goals than games is always something to be marvelled at and in 2020/21, the 32-year-old has really outdone himself.

He's already surpassed his Bundesliga goal tally from 2019/20, netting 35 times in just 25 matches in the German top-flight.

Lewandowski is on course to break Gerd Mulller's record of 40 goals in a single campaign, an achievement that many thought to be impossible in the modern day.

The numbers surrounding the goalscoring exploits of the Pole are jaw-dropping and we've discovered yet another incredible stat that might just be the best one yet.

Amazingly, Lewandowski's haul of 35 league goals is more than any other DUO operating in Europe's top five leagues.

Don't believe us? Well, let's take a look at the evidence provided by Transfermarkt...

=9. AS Monaco | Kevin Volland (13) & Wissam Ben Yedder (13) | 26 goals

=9. Lyon | Memphis Depay (14) & Karl Toko Ekambi (12) | 26 goals

=9. Atalanta | Luis Muriel (16) & Duvan Zapata (10) | 26 goals

8. Borussia Dortmund | Erling Haaland (21) & Jadon Sancho (6) | 27 goals

7. Atletico Madrid | Luis Suarez (19) & Marcos Llorente (9) | 28 goals

=5. Juventus | Cristiano Ronaldo (23) & Alvaro Morata (7) | 30 goals

=5. Tottenham | Harry Kane (17) & Heung-min Son (13) | 30 goals

=3. Paris Saint-Germain | Kylian Mbappe (20) & Moise Kean (11) | 31 goals

=3. Barcelona | Lionel Messi (23) & Antoine Griezmann (8) | 31 goals

2. Inter Milan | Romelu Lukaku (19) & Lautaro Martinez (14) | 33 goals

1. Bayern Munich | Robert Lewandowski (35) & Thomas Muller (10) | 45 goals

So there you have it, both Messi and Ronaldo in their respective duos are trailing in Lewandowski's wake, something which continues to be scarcely believable no matter how many times you read the numbers.

The Polish goal machine and Muller have combined for 45 goals in total, which is 12 more than Lukaku and Martinez in second place.

Lewandowski's genius in 2020/21 will never be forgotten and he simply has to win this year's Ballon d'Or.

He was robbed of the award last year when France Football unfairly decided to postpone it due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time around, there can be no excuses whatsoever.

