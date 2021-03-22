On This Day: 5 iconic moments from the 2009 Women’s Cricket World Cup final

It’s 12 years to the day since England clinched their first ODI World Cup on foreign soil, beating New Zealand by four wickets at the North Sydney Oval in Australia.

England had won two previous world cups in 1973 and 1993, but this triumph remains the only time that England have conquered the world in overseas territory.

Captained by Charlotte Edwards, and ably supported by all-time greats including Laura Marsh, Sarah Taylor and Isa Guha, it’s well worth reminiscing about the heroics on that day in Sydney.

Here are five iconic moments from a match which will forever be embedded in memory:

Isa Guha’s opening wicket

There were just 2,300 fans in attendance for the final in Sydney. An astonishing figure when you consider the 86,000 that packed the Melbourne Cricket Ground for last year’s World T20 main event.

Nonetheless, both sides showed some early nerves and having lost the toss, England’s bowlers were desperate for an early breakthrough to quell any early New Zealand pressure.

Isa Gua duly delivered this moment, taking the wicket of opener Kate Pulford, who was caught by Claire Taylor.

It sparked a devastating onslaught from England’s attack, as New Zealand crumbled and England seized the initiative –– one that they would never squander.

Nicky Shaw’s stupendous spell

Given that Nicky Shaw only played the final because of an injury to Jenny Gunn, her inspired performance is all the more remarkable.

Coming on as first-change, Shaw took three vital wickets in quick succession. Suzie Bates and Amy Satterthwaite –– two legends of the game –– both fell to Shaw in successive balls, before captain Haidee Tiffen was caught behind by Sarah Taylor.

Speaking after the game, Shaw told The Guardian: “I started the day crying, I finished it crying, but we won a World Cup in between.”

Sarah Taylor’s stumping

Renowned as one of the world’s best ever keepers, super stumpings were synonymous with Sarah Taylor’s career.

Across all international formats, the 31-year-old recorded 104 stumpings, but none were more crucial than the wicket of Lucy Doolan.

With New Zealand 101-7 at one stage, the late hitting of Doolan had somewhat wrestled the impetus back in the White Ferns favour.

However, after Doolan’s dismissal, New Zealand lost their final two wickets for just two more runs. This included Sophie Devine for a duck, who was astonishingly batting at number 10 back then.

The mysterious dismissal

Charlotte Edwards was lauded for her captaincy following England's win, but she failed to make an impact with the bat in this specific game.

With Edwards on 10 and England cruising to victory at 121-3, Edwards was adjudged to have been caught behind off the bowling of Doolan.

With the lack of technology back then, there could be no definitive proof of whether the England captain touched the ball, but the majority of fans were convinced the decision was harsh at the time.

Ultimately, England went on to lift the trophy anyway, but had the result been different, Edwards might well have rued that contentious decision a lot more.

That Holly Colvin single

It was more Nicky Shaw heroics that steered England to the winning total, as the bowler scored 17 not out after England had succumbed to six wickets down.

It was Holly Colvin who scored the winning runs, however, as her single gave England a historic win with 23 balls to spare.

Shaw deservedly claimed the Player of the Match award on a day that she and the rest of that England contingent will forever remember.

