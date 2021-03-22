Whyte vs Povetkin 2: How to watch, live stream, UK start time

The WBC Interim Heavyweight Championship will be up for grabs this Saturday, March 27 when hard-hitters Alexander Povetkin (36-1-2) and Dillian Whyte (27-0-2) throw down for the second time.

Their first clash occurred in August 2020, where Povetkin produced a simply stunning punch to knock Whyte clean out in the fifth round, much to the surprise of many around the world.

Not only that, but it sent a shockwave through the heavyweight division, with Whyte's career halted because of it.

Povetkin proved the mettle of his chin when he survived getting knocked to the canvas, not once, but twice, by the merciless Whyte before picking up the victory.

The rematch was initially all set for March 6, but sadly fell victim to a frustrating delay, however, it's finally going to happen this weekend, and here's everything you need to know with regards to watching the event.

What Time Is The Fight Likely To Start?

The bout will be taking place in Gibraltar and the main event is expected to get underway at 10pm BST. A very friendly time for all viewers in the UK.

How Can I Watch The Fight?

You can watch the fight on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) or live stream it via the Sky Box Office app.

What's Been Said?

Discussing the fight in an interview with The Telegraph, Whyte discussed his plan for the bout, saying: “Next time the bell goes, I’m going straight for the jugular. I’m not trying to spend no more extra time with this guy or in this fight. Get my belts so I can go home.”

If Whyte has his way, we’ll be getting ourselves a very short-lived bout this Saturday.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has recently taken to promoting the fight as ‘The Rumble On The Rock’, and one thing is for sure, we are ready to rumble!

