Manchester United have so many talented youngsters at the moment.

Mason Greenwood is considered one of the brightest young talents in world football and is already a first team regular at 19 years old.

Amad Diallo was signed for €40 million in January and has already notched a goal in four appearances for the club.

Shola Shoretire is also highly thought of, while Hannibal Mejbri has been putting in some eye-catching performances for the youth sides.

Man United also have another exciting player in Facundo Pellistri on their books.

The Uruguayan signed for United in a €10 million deal from Penarol last summer.

After impressing for United's youth sides, the 19-year-old joined Alaves on loan in January.

And he has already been catching the eye with some impressive performances for the La Liga outfit.

Pellistri made his fifth appearance for Alaves on Sunday afternoon, playing the full 90 minutes as Alaves were defeated 1-0 by Atletico Madrid.

However, despite Alaves' defeat, Pellistri put in an impressive display against the league leaders.

He was not overawed by the occasion as he showed why he is so highly thought of.

His highlights from the game have been compiled by Twitter user @CompsMU and you can watch them below.

He looks like a real talent. The first thing that stands out is his pace. He is lightening quick.

The youngster clearly isn't afraid to run at players and it looks as if he has a decent final ball too.

Luis Suarez, who scored his 500th career goal in the game, was very impressed with his countryman's performance.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "A pleasure @facu_pellistri, continue like this and good things will come."

Pellistri was grateful for Suarez's praise, replying: "Thank you very much animal! Congratulations on the 500 goals."

Despite their poor performances in recent times, it's an exciting time to be a United fan given how much superb young talent they have.

If Pellistri keeps improving, there's no reason why he won't be an integral figure for the Red Devils for many years to come.

