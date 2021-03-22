The UFC heavyweight rematch we've all been waiting for takes place this weekend.

Stipe Miocic handed Francis Ngannou his first UFC loss back in January 2018 at UFC 220 and the two juggernauts are ready to do battle once more.

Regarded as the marginal favourite heading into the bout, Ngannou was riding high after several ferocious knockouts including one that left Alistair Overeem in a state of suspended animation for a short spell.

However, Miocic wisely used his vastly superior ground game to exhaust The Predator and secure a hard fought victory.

It’s been a rollercoaster couple of years for Miocic, who now looks to continue his second reign as heavyweight champ at Ngannou’s expense.

On another hot streak, Ngannou is coming into this with four more KOs to his name. He has been working diligently on his grappling this time and will hit the Octagon as a considerably more well-rounded fighter.

Ngannou has even secured the help of welterweight champ Kamaru Usman, who will be in his corner for the fight.

UFC 260 Date and Start Time

UFC 260 will be taking place early morning this Sunday for UK viewers at the UFC Apex Centre in Las Vegas.

The main event is expected to get underway at 5am, but the coverage of the full fight card will get underway at midnight.

How To Watch UFC 260

BT Sport 2 is the place to be for this weekend's fight, as it is every fight night for UK fans.

For BT subscribers, there is also the option to stream the card on BT Sport’s website and app.

It is also worth noting that EE mobile customers will be able to get a free three-month trial of BT Sport by texting 'SPORT' to 150. You can then cancel the trial at any time.

You can also catch the preliminary fights on UFC’s Fight Pass.

Full Fight Card

*Subject to change*

Main card

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Francis Ngannou, Heavyweight

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque, Welterweight

Sean O’Malley vs. Thomas Almeida, Bantamweight

Khama Worthy vs. Jamie Mullarkey, Lightweight

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs. William Knight, Light Heavyweight

Jessica Penne vs. Hannah Goldy, Women’s Strawweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jared Gooden, Welterweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, Light Heavyweight

Gillian Robertson vs. Miranda Maverick, Women’s Flyweight

Shane Young vs. Omar Morales, Featherweight

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Abu Azaitar, Middleweight

