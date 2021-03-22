Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career featured so many highs.

Gerrard was influential as Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005. A year later, he was absolutely phenomenal as the Reds beat West Ham on penalties to win the FA Cup.

But he also had some sickening lows for the club.

And, one of his worst moments for the Merseyside giants came on this day in 2015.

Liverpool welcomed bitter rivals Manchester United with the two tussling for a top four berth.

The Reds were positioned in fifth, two points behind Louis van Gaal's side in fourth.

The game was therefore of the utmost importance for both sides.

The away side had the better of the opening 45 minutes. They lead at half-time thanks to Juan Mata's 14th minute goal.

Gerrard would have been disappointed to start on the bench but he was subbed on at half-time with the hope that he could change the game.

He did manage to change the match but in the wrong way.

The Englishman was clearly riled up as he roared into a challenge seconds after coming on.

Ander Herrera decided to give some back as he slid in to tackle Gerrard, who responded by stamping on him.

Gerrard was given his marching orders for his retaliation as he lasted just 38 seconds on the pitch.

Watch the moment below:

Gerrard's heat map from the game is a sight to behold. View it below, per Squawka:

Liverpool went on to lose the game 2-1. Gerrard felt the need to apologise for his action after the game.

"I need to accept it; the decision was right," Gerrard told Sky Sports, per the BBC. "I've let down my team-mates and the fans.

"I take full responsibility. I don't know what caused it. Probably just a reaction to the initial tackle.

"I shouldn't say more about it really. I've just come out here to apologise to the dressing room and supporters."

Gerrard's time at Liverpool came to an end a few months later as he joined LA Galaxy.

