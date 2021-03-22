The dreaded international break is upon us once more.

Thankfully, March's domestic sabbatical is the final one of the 2020/21 season and after its conclusion, we have a feast of football to enjoy.

The final stages of the Premier League campaign promise to be very interesting, with the battles for the European places and to avoid the dreaded drop hotting up.

It promises to be incredibly entertaining and most football fans will be hoping the next two weeks fly by in order to return to the sofa and watch the drama unfold on television.

However, one thing a break in Premier League action does provide is the opportunity to highlight the top performers in the English top-flight this season.

Without games everyday skewing the stats, we can take a look at WhoScored's highest-rated XI of the 2020/21 campaign so far.

Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Dias and Mohamed Salah are the three most notable absentees from the team, which you can view in full below.

Goalkeeper | Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

The Argentine has been immense at Villa since signing from Arsenal, keeping 14 clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Right-back | Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Maybe Wan-Bissaka should have been part of Gareth Southgate's latest England squad...

Centre-back | Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

Fofana is the youngest member of the XI at the age of just 20. The Frenchman is the latest example of the Foxes' stellar recruitment.

Centre-back | Harry Maguire (Manchester United)

Despite transforming City's defence, Dias misses out in favour of Maguire, which seems slightly odd. We're not saying the United captain has been poor, far from it, but Dias has certainly outperformed him this season.

Left-back | Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

The best full-back in the country this season by quite some distance and the stats reflect that. Cancelo is comfortably the highest-rated member of the back-line.

Right-mid | Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

One of the unsung heroes of City's incredible season. Mahrez has scored nine goals, provided four assists and dropped a plethora of playmaking masterclasses in 2020/21. He's not been as prolific as Salah, but the Algerian has been the better performer of the two overall.

Centre-mid | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

With 16 goals and 10 assists from midfield in the Premier League this season, Fernandes was always going to feature in this XI. The guy really is inevitable.

Centre-mid | Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

No Gundogan? It's certainly a strange one. De Bruyne hasn't been at the very peak of his powers in 2020/21, while Gundogan has been a free-scoring beast, netting 12 goals in just 23 games. The stats don't lie, though...

Left-mid | Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Grealish is currently the highest-rated midfielder in the Premier League this season and after watching Villa struggle to create or score in his absence, it's easy to understand why.

Striker | Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Seventeen goals and 13 assists in 27 games, Kane has been simply incredible in 2020/21. He's the highest-rated player in the XI and should be the favourite to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Striker | Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton)

Despite the goals drying up of late, Calvert-Lewin makes the cut. The Everton man has scored 14 times in the Premier League this season, with not a single one of them coming from the penalty spot.

