Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby, Vivianne Miedema: Is Caitlin Foord the WSL's next elite forward?

It should go without saying, but Caitlin Foord is an exceptional footballer. Often overshadowed by the exploits of Vivianne Miedema for Arsenal and at international level by the unwavering brilliance of Sam Kerr, her impact for both club and country is seemingly underappreciated.

A versatile forward player, Foord can play through the middle, drift out to the wide left and bring other teammates into play. Following her two goals against Birmingham a fortnight ago, coach Joe Montemurro stressed the Australian’s importance to the side.

“The contribution she makes away from the ball and just her ability to find room and take players away is really important for how we've played this winter,” he said.



"It also helps our wingers because she's taking a lot of the focus off the wide areas. She's been great and she's getting the rewards and finding her rhythm.”

In truth, this praise should not come as a surprise to those who were familiar with Foord before her move to North London. With over 80 caps for the Matildas, the 26-year-old won the best young player at the 2011 World Cup, aged just 16, and is a former AFC Player of the Year.



Yet, despite joining the Women’s Super League with a pre-established international reputation, the spotlight this season has understandably been fixed on other players. Miedema is fighting with Ellen White to be the WSL’s all-time top goalscorer, while all eyes have been on the scintillating form of Chelsea’s imperious forward trio –– Fran Kirby, Pernille Harder and Kerr.



But Foord’s stats are also good. Very good actually. So, perhaps it’s time the Australian received more recognition for her performances this season. In just 11 league starts, Foord has nine goals and five assists, putting her fourth in the scoring charts and fifth in the goal contributions table.

More impressive though, is her expected goals per 90 minutes, where she ranks third. Averaging 0.64 goals in this category, ahead of the likes of White, Ebony Salmon and remarkably Kirby –– Foord’s influence is clear to see.

It’s not just her personal statistics that are worthy of appreciation. Foord’s role in Arsenal’s side has brought out the best in the players around her.

Indeed, her presence in the air offers Arsenal a different dimension in attack and has allowed Miedema the licence to roam and pick up pockets of space where appropriate.



The Australian’s versatility further offers the potential to utilise alternative formations if needed. Montemurro can choose to play Foord and Miedema as a front two or opt for a 4-3-3 and push Foord out to the left. Both have been successful on occasion this season, and the option for the Gunners to deploy both tactics offers a sense of unpredictability in attack.



As the race for the Champions League intensifies, Montemurro’s side are ostensibly in the ascendency. With just six games to go the Gunners can ill afford to drop points now, but with Foord as a fully-fit in-form option, Arsenal have a goal scorer, a creator and a match-winner for any occasion.

News Now - Sport News