Queens Park Rangers news: Mark Warburton makes Sam Field transfer admission

After securing a dramatic 3-2 victory over Millwall last week, Queens Park Rangers backed up this display by picking up a point in their clash with Reading on Saturday.

Lyndon Dykes opened the scoring for the Hoops at the Madejski Stadium on the stroke of half-time before Yakou Meite levelled up proceedings in the 57th minute.

Whilst Chris Willock, Lee Wallace and Stefan Johansen all went close to sealing victory for QPR during the closing stages of the fixture, they were unable to defeat a Reading side who are fighting for a play-off place in the Championship.

With the Hoops meandering towards a mid-table finish this season, it is hardly surprising that manager Mark Warburton is already looking at ways he can improve his squad in the summer transfer window.

Reflecting on the impact that Sam Field has made at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since joining the club on loan from West Bromwich Albion in February, the QPR boss has admitted that he would like to activate the option to buy clause that was included in this deal.

Since scoring on his debut against Brentford, the midfielder has featured in the Championship on nine occasions for the Hoops.

Speaking to West London Sport about a potential permanent move for Field, Warburton said: "That would be a job for people above my pay grade - I do the easy stuff.

"But I would be very keen and I know he is really enjoying his football here.

"He's settled very well into the squad.

"He can play at centre-half in a two or a three, and, as he has shown, in midfield.

"He's six foot two, has that physicality you need, so he ticks a lot of boxes for us.

"I have been delighted with his contribution.

"I know he is enjoying his football and being around the squad,

"They have embraced him as a personality, so so far so good."

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Field has enjoyed an impressive start to his loan spell at QPR, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Warburton signs him on a permanent basis this summer.

As well as averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.7 for the Hoops, the 22-year-old has won 1.9 aerial duels and 1.1 interceptions per game which are the second-highest totals recorded by a midfielder at the club.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, Field could earn himself a long-term deal at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium which in turn will give him the opportunity to play regular first-team football.

Field's ability to play in the midfield as well as in the heart of defence will also offer QPR a great deal of versatility if they do indeed opt to secure his services.

News Now - Sport News