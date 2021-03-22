Everton transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti eyes Real Madrid star

Everton have entered the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Lucas Vazquez this summer, as reported by Spanish outlet Gol Digital.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with Leeds, Manchester United and both Milan clubs, but it now seems that the Toffees fancy their chances of tempting Vazquez over to Goodison Park.

Price-tag and contract situation:

Vazquez rejoined Real in 2015 after coming through the side's youth teams as a teenager. He has spent the last six years in the Spanish capital, but his time at the club appears to be coming to and end.

His contract expires in June, meaning that he will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Statistics:

Having been converted into a right-back due to Dani Carvajal suffering multiple injuries, Vazquez has featured regularly for Zinedine Zidane's men this year. He has made 31 appearances across all competitions, and been directly involved in nine goals.

He has been one of Real's more creative players this season. As per WhoScored, Vazquez has registered 1.8 key passes per game - only Toni Kroos (2.5) has averaged more. This tally also puts him ahead of the average number produced by Everton's own key pass chart-topper, James Rodriguez.

The versatile Spaniard has been an all-round consistent performer, and his average game rating of 7.17 sees him rank fourth-highest in the Real squad, below Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Kroos.

Expert opinion:

Vazquez may not have the profile of some of the other Real stars, but his commitment to the cause has not gone unnoticed by his manager.

Speaking in January, as reported by Goal, Zidane said of Vazquez: "What he's done at the moment is very good but he's always done that, he's a very reliable player.

"He's a very Real Madrid player and he gives everything on the pitch."

Verdict:

Seamus Coleman has been an exceptional servant for Everton during his 11-year stay at the club. Yet this season has indicated that he is a little past his best.

Injuries have restricted him to 16 league appearances, and when he has featured he has not looked as convincing as he once did.

His average match rating, as provided by WhoScored, is the lowest it has been since 2011/12, whilst the side have a better win rate this season when he is out of the team compared to when he plays.

Everton need to find an upgrade on Coleman this summer, and Vazquez is just that. He has adapted to the right-back role excellently in La Liga this year, and for Everton could parallel the attacking verve Lucas Digne gives the on the opposite flank.

If the Toffees can pull this off, Vazquez would be a fine addition to their ranks.

