Portsmouth news: Michael Eisner delivers update on club's future

Portsmouth made the perfect start to life under the guidance of new manager Danny Cowley on Saturday as they secured a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Despite initially falling behind in this fixture thanks to a strike from Tractor Boys striker James Norwood, Pompey levelled up proceedings via a header from Tom Naylor before Marcus Harness scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 72nd minute.

As a result of this victory, Pompey are now just one point adrift of the play-off places in League One and will be looking to leapfrog Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers in the standings when they face Shrewsbury Town next weekend.

Having witnessed his side enter a new dawn earlier this month following the appointment of Cowley, Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner has alleviated fears of him selling the club by insisting that he is willing to stay for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to the club's official website, the 79-year-old said: "I would like to make clear and stress once again that the board of directors, my family and I have been, and remain, full committed to Portsmouth Football Club - in the short, medium and long-term.

"The day draws even closer that we can see you all once again at Fratton Park."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for Portsmouth as they do not need another period of uncertainty in relation to a change of ownership.

Since purchasing Pompey via his Tornante investment group, Eisner has helped to stabilise a club which were on the brink of liquidation in 2013 before their supporters launched a takeover.

With Portsmouth eyeing up a potential push for promotion to the Championship via the play-offs this season, it will be intriguing to see whether Cowley is able to guide them to success following Kenny Jackett's failure to achieve this goal.

By backing the Pompey boss in the summer transfer window, Eisner could potentially help his club achieve a relative amount of success in English football by helping to fund a return to the second-tier which could be used as a platform for an eventual push for Premier League football in the not too distant future.

