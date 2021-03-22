Sunderland news: Phil Smith delivers Black Cats promotion claim

After securing a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley last week, Sunderland would have been hoping to back up this display by defeating Lincoln City on Saturday in League One.

However, the Black Cats were forced to settle for a point at the Stadium of Light as Callum McFadzean's effort was cancelled out by Callum Morton's second-half strike.

As a result of this draw, Sunderland missed out on the chance of leapfrogging Peterborough United in the League One standings as Darren Ferguson's side were held to a 3-3 draw by Rochdale.

With 11 games left to play this season, Black Cats manager Lee Johnson will be determined to pick up as many points as possible in order to give his side the best chance of achieving automatic promotion to the Championship.

Although Hull City and Peterborough are both enjoying fruitful campaigns in the third-tier, journalist Phil Smith has admitted that Sunderland will be confident in securing a top-two finish despite the margin for error being so small.

In his latest column for the Sunderland Echo, Smith said: "Sunderland's margin for error between now and the end of the campaign is wafer-thin, but 23 points for the last 27 (and a win at Wembley, too) means that there remains a quiet confidence on Wearside.

"The challenge now is to quickly turn this point into a good one, just as they did after that quite remarkable escape at Crewe Alexandra.

"So a familiar result, perhaps, but the mood around this club is very different these days.

"Johnson and his players are quite determined to keep it that way."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Sunderland still have to face Peterborough and Hull City between now and the end of the season, Johnson's side know that victories over their rivals could put them in a commanding position to achieve promotion to the Championship.

Unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, the Black Cats are peaking at the right time and thus will be confident of extending this particular run in their clash with a Bristol Rovers side who are facing a battle to avoid relegation to League Two in May.

Currently boasting the best defensive record in League One having conceded just 27 goals in 35 matches, the extent of Sunderland's success in the coming weeks could be defined by their ability to maintain their consistency at the back.

If they do indeed continue to pick up victories on a regular basis under the guidance of Johnson, the Black Cats may finally end their wait to return to the Championship after spending three seasons in the third-tier.

