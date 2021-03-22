Sheffield Wednesday news: Jordan Rhodes offers update on his Owls future

After experiencing a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Championship to date, Sheffield Wednesday's supporters were finally given something to shout about on Saturday.

Despite heading into their clash with Barnsley as underdogs due to the fact that Valeriean Ismael's side had won nine of their last 10 league matches, the Owls upset the odds to secure all three points at Oakwell.

A brace from forward Jordan Rhodes allowed Wednesday to earn their first victory under the guidance of their new manager Darren Moore.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls could close the gap between them and safety to three points if they beat Watford on April 2nd.

Since Moore's arrival at Hillsborough, Rhodes has experienced an up-turn in form which has resulted in him providing four direct goal contributions in his last three games.

With his existing deal at Wednesday set to expire this summer, the forward has admitted that it is up to the club to make a decision on his future.

Speaking to YorkshireLive, Rhodes said: "I feel like I'm playing with a smile on my face, and I'm really enjoying it.

"It's nice to be out there and it's nice to be wanted again.

"I'm doing my best."

Making reference to his future at Wednesday, the forward added: "That's for the powers-to-be.

"It's out of my control."

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Rhodes has lacked consistency since joining the Owls on a permanent basis in 2017, his recent displays in the Championship have been very encouraging.

After achieving a WhoScored match rating of 7.03 against Huddersfield Town earlier this month, the 31-year-old backed up this performance by netting twice in the Owls' victory over Barnsley in which he earned a club-high rating of 8.7.

During this particular fixture, Rhodes also had more shots than any other Wednesday player (3) and provided an outlet up-front by winning eight aerial duels.

If the forward can continue to deliver the goods in the second-tier between now and the end of the season and the Owls can avoid relegation to the third-tier, Moore should consider offering him a new deal as he is a proven goal-scorer at this level having netted 114 goals in 317 Championship appearances.

News Now - Sport News