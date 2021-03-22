Where would Tottenham Hotspur be without Harry Kane?

Through all the ups and downs of Spurs' recent history, which has bewilderingly failed to reap a single trophy, the north London side could always rely on Kane to produce the goals.

Besides, it speaks volumes that Kane's lowest-scoring seasons since he established himself in the first-team still saw him find the net on 24 occasions.

Kane at Tottenham

In fact, there's good reason to think that Kane will finish his career as the all-time record goalscorer for both England and in the Premier League, overthrowing Wayne Rooney and Alan Shearer.

But one can't help wondering how much patience Kane will have with a Tottenham side that hasn't won a trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Granted, rumours of a Kane exit have been swimming around for the past few years, but it made sense that Jose Mourinho's arrival would encourage him to stick it out for another season or two.

Tottenham's overreliance

However, with one of the most decorated managers in history ultimately failing to halt Tottenham's slide in the Premier League, Kane might start thinking that his future lies elsewhere.

And to say that would be cause for concern at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would be the mother of all understatements because Spurs have become something of a 'one-mean team' with Kane.

Now, yes, I know, that must seem like quite a jarring statement at first glance because there's no denying that the likes of Heung-min Son and Hugo Lloris have also been impressive this season.

The Premier League's biggest one-man teams

But shocking stats from TheseAreTheOdds.com have revealed that Tottenham have a greater proportion of their goals this season scored or assisted by one player than any other Premier League club.

Naturally, Kane is the player in question, scoring 17 goals and providing 13 assists in the Premier League in 2020/21, which makes up 61.2% of the 49 strikes that Tottenham have amassed.

That statistic alone is pretty staggering, but the data doesn't end there, so be sure to check out how every Premier League clubs ranks and which player they rely on the most down below:

So, there we have it, there couldn't be a clearer indication of Tottenham's reliance on Kane.

Unsustainable for Tottenham

It's staggering to think that Kane has been so pivotal to his boyhood club that it raises them above goal-shy Newcastle United and Sheffield United as well as Bruno Fernandes' Manchester United.

However, at the opposite end of the spectrum, you can't help tipping your hat to Manchester City and Chelsea for spreading the goals around their team this season.

Sure, their positive positions shouldn't really come as a surprise when you consider their enviable squad depth, but it really serves to underline the sustainability of their current project.

By contrast, if Tottenham can't hold onto Kane this summer, then they can expect the death knell of their Champions League hopes to ring all across London as the 'big six' leave them behind.

Well, at least, that's what the data would have you think...

