What Jamie Carragher has said about Man United target Pedro Neto

Manchester United are eyeing a £50m+ swoop for Wolves forward Pedro Neto this summer, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils are keen to bring in a right winger ahead of next season, and have reportedly identified Neto as a potential target.

United have also been linked with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, but it seems that they view Neto as a promising alternative.

The 21-year-old provided six top-flight goal contributions last season, and has already surpassed that total this year, having recorded nine goal involvements in 29 Premier League appearances in 2020/21.

What Jamie Carragher said about Neto

Neto has been one of the most impressive youngsters in England's top division this term.

Speaking last week, Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports via Molineux.News that he felt Neto deserved to be recognised for his performances, and claimed that the Wolves star could win a major award at the end of the season, before possibly earning himself a big move away from the club.

He said of Neto: “I think he should be right in the running (for PFA Young Player of the Year).

“These three (Neto, Foden and Saka) are the real standouts for me.

“I actually think the model of Wolves is to buy young up-and-coming players, and eventually sell them on for big money and I think he will be the next – I think he could be a superstar, Neto.”

How does Neto compare to United's current wide options?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely relied on Mason Greenwood and Daniel James to cover the right-wing berth this season.

Neto compares favourably to the duo in terms of dribbles in the Premier League in 2020/21. As per WhoScored, he has completed 2.1 successful dribbles this year, whilst Greenwood and James are down at 1.2 and 0.7 respectively.

The Portuguese attacker also holds a clear advantage when it comes to 'key passes'. He has averaged 2 key passes per game, putting him well clear of Greenwood (0.4) and James (0.5).

These numbers indicate that Neto would bring directness and creativity to Old Trafford, suggesting that he would be a useful addition to Solskjaer's squad.

