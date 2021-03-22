Arsenal trivia: Can you name these 15 completely forgettable Arsenal players?

Over the years, Arsenal have had their fair share of memorable players both at Highbury and the Emirates Stadium.

Whilst Thierry Henry set the Premier League alight during his time with the Gunners, the likes of David Seaman, Tony Adams and Patrick Viera are all fondly remembered by the club's supporters.

However, for every success story at Arsenal, there has been a player who has unfortunately failed to make his mark in the Premier League.

Whether it be due to injury, a lack of first-team opportunity or a decision to leave the club prematurely, some individuals end up being forgotten by the masses.

With this is in mind, we have created a quiz based around players who struggled to make an impact at Arsenal.

Will you remember every Gunners player in this list or come up short with your knowledge of London's most successful side?

Why not test your luck by having a go now!

1 of 15 Who is this former Arsenal player? Kyle Bartley Kieran Gibbs Lee Harper Conor Henderson

