Swansea City news: Jacks linked with summer move for 20-year-old

Swansea City's hopes of achieving automatic promotion to the Premier League suffered a major blow on Saturday as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Cardiff City.



Having entered the clash knowing that a victory would have allowed to move within three points of Watford, the Jacks would have been determined to secure victory at the Liberty Stadium.

However, despite having 75% possession during the game, Swansea were unable to break down a resilient Cardiff City side who sealed all three points thanks to a header from Aden Flint.

Currently third in the Championship standings, the Jacks will be aiming to get back to winning ways after the international break when they face Birmingham City on April 2nd.

Although manager Steve Cooper will be focused on guiding his side back to the top-flight in the coming weeks, he may already be looking at ways to bolster his squad during the upcoming transfer window if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, Swansea are keeping tabs on Kings Lynn midfielder Sonny Carey ahead of a possible swoop this summer.

The 20-year-old, who is also understood to be the subject of interest from AFC Bournemouth, has made 25 appearances for the Linnets in the National League this season.

With his deal at Kings Lynn set to expire following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign, Carey has yet to agree fresh terms with the club who are 21st in the fifth-tier standings.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Carey has demonstrated a great deal of versatility this season for Kings Lynn by playing on left and right-hand side of midfield as well as in a central position, he may not be ready to feature at Championship level at this stage of his career.

Yet to make his bow in the Football League, the midfielder could struggle to cope with the competitiveness that the second-tier is famed for.

When you consider that Swansea already have the likes of Yan Dhanda, Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes at their disposal, Carey may not be able to force his way into Swansea's starting eleven if he does opt to join the club.

Therefore, regardless of what league the Jacks find themselves in next season, they ought to consider targeting individuals who have a proven track-record of delivering the goods in these divisions instead of taking a punt on Carey.

