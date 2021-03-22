Rangers news: Contract talks expected soon

While Rangers have clearly grown on a collective basis during the third season of Steven Gerrard's time in charge, it's amazing to think of how far captain James Tavernier has come.

Now a league-winning skipper at Ibrox, the 29-year-old looks a completely different figure to the one who admitted that his side struggle to break down the likes of Hamilton in his programme notes little over a year ago.

Having turned things around for the Glasgow giants, the future could be equally as bright, according to The Athletic.

Contract status

They claim talks over a new contract are expected soon after a wonderful campaign under Gerrard.

His current deal expires next summer and, while he has been linked with a move to the Premier League, there does appear to be little need to sell him. Indeed, with a return to the Champions League on the horizon and the chance to act on Celtic's potential rebuild, Rangers can offer a hugely exciting project at the moment.

Statistics

Tavernier's importance to Gerrard's cause is obvious.

In 41 appearances across all competitions, the right-back has scored 17 times and registered a further 15 assists and his 20 goal involvements in the league this season have accounted for just over 25% of his team's overall total.

According to WhoScored data, only three players in the Scottish Premiership average more than his 2 key passes per game while his 2.3 crosses over the same period are bettered by only teammate Borna Barisic.

Expert Opinion

The likes of Noel Whelan have described the former Newcastle United youngster as the 'modern day wing-back who ticks every single box' while Neil McCann has drawn comparison with Arsenal's former Celtic star Kieran Tierney, claiming there can't be many full-backs in 'world football' who can match Tavernier's impact going forward.

The Verdict

While suggestions he could return to English football and probably only natural after such a good season for the player, Rangers only look like getting stronger. With a return to the top table of European football on the horizon and their main rivals in disarray, this is a hugely exciting time for the club and Tavernier can write himself into folklore over the coming years.

If he's the captain who helps build a new era of dominance after so long in the shadows, he'll have a special place in the club's modern history.

With extension talks seemingly on the horizon, it only adds to the excitement.

