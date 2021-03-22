Celtic transfer exclusive: Peterborough's Siriki Dembélé a summer target

Though uncertainly remains in regards to Celtic's next manager, transfer targets are still emerging for the club.

Indeed, GIVEMESPORT recently revealed that the former Scottish champions were keen on a deal for Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah after his move to Manchester City broke down and new information sent to the website is in regards to another who is being eyed.

Peterborough's Siriki Dembélé has attracted interest from those at Parkhead after a successful season in League One. The 24-year-old has scored seven times and registered a further ten assists as they attempt to win promotion to the Championship, sparking Celtic's intrigue.

Only two players throughout the whole of the English third tier have provided more assists than the forward and his contract is due to expire in the summer.

He is the older brother of Celtic's young talent Karamoko Dembélé and a move to reunite the two could be part of a plan to keep the 18-year-old. Back in January, The Athletic wrote of how he was likely to sign a pre-contract elsewhere with The Celtic Huddle Podcast also touting him for an exit that same month.

A highly rated talent, trying to bring his brother back to Scottish football after spells with Dundee United and Ayr earlier in his career could be an attempt to keep their starlet long-term.

Having lost Jeremie Frimpong during the January transfer window and Cameron Harper a few months later ahead of a potential rebuild, trying to keep Dembele while moving for a player to have impressed this season on a bargain transfer does look to be a smart idea for a side who surrendered their title in meek fashion.

