Anthony Martial linked with Man United exit, fans react on Twitter

Premier League fans have discussed a potential exit for Manchester United's Anthony Martial.

It's been a difficult year for the French forward, with just seven goals to his name this season.

Whereas the likes of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have flourished, Martial has struggled to reach the heights of his United team-mates.

According to WhoScored, the 25-year-old has recorded a goal involvement every 212.6 minutes, while he's failed to register a goal or an assist in his last nine outings.

During his recent FA Cup performance against Leicester City, Martial lead the line for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side but ultimately struggled to make an impact, as he received a 6.3 rating from WhoScored.

Journalist Dean Jones recently stated on Touchline Talk that United are thinking about selling the forward and following a tweet from Sky Sports, Premier League fans were quick to share their opinions on Martial's future at Old Trafford.

It's safe to say that fans on social media didn't hold back on their assessments of the Frenchman, as one Chelsea supporter described the forward as the "flop of the season".

One fan claimed Martial was "£50m down the drain" - referring to the fact United spent £54m to sign him from Monaco - while another jokingly said, "a 56-year-old Cavani is better than him".

Although we're used to seeing Martial on the left-wing, the 25-year-old has featured predominantly as a striker this season, as he's started 20 games in that position.

Marcus Rashford has excelled on the left-hand side, providing an average WhoScored rating of 7.21 there.

One fan explained that although he believes the former Monaco man's time is up in Manchester, he recognises that Martial may succeed in another system and develop into a "goal machine".

In addition to this, one user believes that he isn't being afforded the same opportunities as others and ultimately struggles in a second-string team.

And another fan suggested him as a replacement for Liverpool's Divock Origi, which would make Martial the first player to move between Old Trafford and Anfield since 1964.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

You can't help but feel sorry for Martial. As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's project is now in its third season, it does seem that the forward is being slowly edged out of the first team picture.

Martial has shown flashes of brilliance in various fixtures this season. He was particularly impressive in the Manchester derby, as he completed three dribbles and recorded an assist.

However, goal-scoring is clearly an issue for Martial, especially while he's being forced to play as United's out-and-out striker.

Unfortunately, Rashford appears to be the better option on the left-hand side but, based on his scoring record, he ultimately isn't clinical enough to feature as their main centre-forward either.

If he wants to recapture any level of form, it seems a departure from Old Trafford is somewhat inevitable.

