Liverpool transfer news: Divock Origi a wanted man as Jurgen Klopp loses confidence

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lost confidence in Divock Origi and the Belgian will leave Anfield this summer as Inter Milan consider a potential move, according to CalcioMercato.

They claim the Nerazzurri along with Borussia Dortmund could make attempts to lure him away from Merseyside this summer after a miserable time of things this season.

Price-tag and salary

The report cites 'German press' as saying Dortmund could be willing to offer around €15m (roughly £13m) for the 24-year-old who currently has a Transfermarkt valuation of £14.4m. It is not clear as to what Inter could offer for a man the report states they view as an ideal 'fourth striker' but Football Insider recently claimed a bid as low as £12m would be enough for Liverpool to sell.

Thought to be on a deal worth around £60k-per-week, selling him this summer could also free up wages at Anfield and help fund more signings capable of actually contributing.

Statistics

Indeed, Origi has done little to contribute on a regular basis since joining the club back in 2015, aside from some very famous goals.

Granted, he might have bagged memorable strikes against the likes of Everton and Barcelona, as well as in the 2019 Champions League final, but 157 games have only yielded 35 of them in total.

Even amid Liverpool's struggles in front of goal this season, he has only been handed 181 minutes of action and has averaged below a shot per game (0.8 via WhoScored) so doesn't appear to be doing much to force his way into the reckoning.

Expert opinion

Back in November, The Athletic's James Pearce wrote of how Klopp's faith in the player wasn't repaid after starting him ahead of Takumi Minamino during the loss at home to Atalanta in the Champions League.

Last month, he urged the club to move Origi on in their attempts to revamp their options through the middle of the attack too.

The Verdict

The promising thing for Liverpool is the fact that two clubs are reportedly interested in the player. While describing any tussle as a 'bidding war' would perhaps be too much given Inter are thought to view him as more of a squad option than anything else, they can at least hope any competition helps drive the price up to something they deem acceptable.

Origi has had some wonderful moments at Liverpool but they can't count for much this summer. It's time to recoup some funds and for Klopp to restructure a side who have looked a shadow of their former selves.

