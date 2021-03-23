Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard are two of the greatest players of the modern era.

While that might see me immediately accused of bias towards Premier League legends, let's cast our minds back to both players' prime and more specifically, the 2005 Ballon d'Or ceremony.

That year's edition of France Football's prestigious trophy saw Ronaldinho crowned the world's best player, but it wasn't without stiff competition from two of England's finest midfield exports.

Gerrard and Lampard's brilliance

In fact, it's far too easily forgotten that Lampard and Gerrard finished on the Ballon d'Or podium that year on the back of winning the Premier League and Champions League titles respectively.

And make no mistake that there was some incredible competition that year with the England duo finishing above Paolo Maldini, Kaka, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry.

But anyway, rant over because the moral of the story is that Lampard and Gerrard's brilliance should not be reserved to the Premier League arena in which they played the vast majority of their careers.

Who was better?

And it's no wonder, therefore, that picking between the Liverpool and Chelsea legends is so difficult with their Ballon d'Or-competing primes reaching heights that so few English players ever have.

That, and the fact that Lampard and Gerrard's playing styles are so vastly different with one building a legacy on record-breaking goalscoring and the other with an inspiring jack-of-all-trades approach.

As a result, settling the debate between the two is an extremely difficult task and often leaves players or pundits waving the white flag of neutrality whenever they're asked to pick a winner.

Wright settles Gerrard vs Lampard debate

You know, the old 'well, they were both incredible players, I couldn't possibly choose' routine? Yeh, no kidding they were both incredible, but we know you have a favourite deep down...

But fear not, ladies and gentlemen, because Arsenal icon Ian Wright is here to save the day with an answer to the Gerrard vs Lampard debate that flies in the face of sitting on the fence.

We say that because Wright has nailed his colours to the mast in a manner of such politeness that it could only have come from him and you can check out said decision from TikTik down below:

You said it, Wrighty. We dare say that it is possible to have an opinion on which player is better without somehow claiming that the other one was an overrated waste of space.

A classy answer from Wright

Besides, as I'm sure is the case with Wright, you could unabashedly declare that Gerrard is the superior player in your eyes while still thinking that Lampard came within a whisker of topping him.

But bugbears aside, I think that Wright has gone with the majority there in siding with Gerrard and I say that having seen an unhealthy amount of polls about the debate in my time.

Whether or not Wright would have changed his answer if Paul Scholes was in the equation remains to be seen, but I guess this makes for yet another win for Gerrard in his glorious 2021.

