Celtic manager news: Alan Nixon doubts Alex Neil is in the frame

While Alex Neil has previously been linked with a move to Celtic, the recently departed Preston North End chief is unlikely to move to Parkhead in their latest managerial search.

Indeed, when asked about whether or not he could see the former Hamilton boss moving back to Scottish football, The Sun's Alan Nixon suggested he doubted that could be the case.

The state of play

Scottish football journalist Barry Anderson claimed the 39-year-old was highly thought of behind the scenes at Parkhead and, given he's currently unemployed, would surely represent a reasonably cheap option for the club.

However, Nixon's comments would suggest the club are looking elsewhere, with GIVEMESPORT revealing the likes of Michael O'Neill and David Moyes have been considered.

Neil's suitability

Celtic have previously turned to managers with a link to the club, reportedly sounding out the likes of Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill earlier in the season. Neil Lennon, of course, was drafted in at short notice following the departure of Brendan Rodgers too, so it does seem like a connection is valued by the hierarchy.

Though Neil does have experience in Scottish football, having played there for much of his earlier career and taken charge of Hamilton between 2013 and 2015, he wouldn't fit the criteria mentioned above.

Other runners and riders

Aside from the names previously mentioned, the likes of Roy Keane have been mooted as potential candidates. RB Salzburg's Jesse Marsch, however, is more likely to move to Germany despite openly talking about what an interesting job the Celtic post would be.

The Verdict

While Neil has certainly achieved a lot at a relatively young age and even ended Hamilton's hoodoo against Celtic by ending a 76-year wait to win away at Parkhead in 2014, whether or not he's suitable at the moment is up for debate.

What the club need at the moment is a figure who truly understands the challenge that faces the team right now. With Rangers resurgent, this is a very different job to the ones facing many of the last few appointments.

In order to understand what's ahead, the nature of Celtic's previous appointments might suggest they're after one of their own.

