Charlotte Flair has announced that she's tested positive for coronavirus and is recovering at home.

The WWE Superstar has been not been seen since March 1 and false rumours suggested that her absence was due to the situation surrounding her fiancee Andrade.

'El Idolo' was finally granted his release from the company on Sunday night, after demanding it earlier this month.

While some speculated that Charlotte's absence was due to that, she has now quashed those rumours and revealed that she's caught COVID-19.

"I know everyone has been wondering where I have been. I tested positive for COVID and have been home resting. Thank you everyone for your love," she tweeted on Monday evening.

Flair's news was also referenced by the debuting Rhea Ripley on RAW.

During a standoff with Asuka, 'The Nightmare' confirmed that Charlotte was indeed recovering from coronavirus and set down her own challenge to the RAW Women's Champion.

"Asuka, I'm gonna need an answer..." Ripley said.

"On my first official night here on RAW - straight up - I challenge you to a championship match at WrestleMania!"

After suggesting that Rhea 'isn't ready for Asuka', the champion accepted her challenge and the match has since been made official.

That news may come as a surprise to fans, given it looked like Charlotte was going to get that match at WrestleMania 37.

But since she's contracted COVID, her involvement at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' is in serious doubt.

Charlotte's tweet did not confirm how long she has been isolating for, nor did she give an indication of when she'll be back.

It wouldn't be out of the question to suggest Flair could be added to that WrestleMania match with Asuka and Ripley if she recovers in time, while it also wouldn't be shocking to see her miss the event completely.

The most important thing right now is that Charlotte makes a full recovery from COVID-19. Get well soon, Queen!

