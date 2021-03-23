Celtic: How fans initially reacted to Odsonne Edouard signing in 2018

When Celtic signed Odsonne Edouard on a permanent basis in 2018 after a successful loan spell, plenty of supporters on Twitter were in dreamland.

Indeed, looking back at the initial excitement certainly seems pertinent at the moment after GIVEMESPORT revealed the striker is Leicester City's main target ahead of the summer window with a £15m bid likely to be made.

While there have been suggestions the Frenchman hasn't looked interested this time around, this is still a man to have scored 81 times in 162 games for the Glasgow giants.

After an initial spell on loan for the 2017-18 season, Brendan Rodgers opted to make his stay a permanent arrangement at club-record expense, which was confirmed by the club on the 15th of June 2018.

Back then, the news went down a storm.

"Welcome home to Paradise," wrote Marchelle MacNeil.

"Absolutely superb! Well done Celtic," celebrated Claire.

"Great business," concluded Liam Crossan.

"Made my day," announced Stephen Park.

"Outstanding piece of business," said El Captain.

"Wow!! Fair play to Celtic on this one! Statement of intent indeed," Craig Campbell proclaimed.

Given all Edouard has won and the number of goals he's scored, you'd have to say that particular section of the support has been proven right.

Granted, what could well be his last campaign as a Celtic player hasn't exactly gone to plan but, all in all, the £9m they reportedly paid for him has certainly been put to good use.

If the club can push any fee for him this summer up to the £20m they want, they'd have doubled their investment while winning a raft of domestic trophies thanks to his goals.

While the ideal situation would be he was sold on for greater expense off the back of their tenth consecutive league title win, it's not as if all is completely lost.

The fact of the matter is, Celtic did conduct great business in bringing Edouard to the club. He's been a success. Now, it's about trying to get as much money for him as possible in the summer.

This article forms part of a new series brought to you by GIVEMESPORT where we flick through the annals of time to find out what fans were saying following some key events in their club's recent history.

