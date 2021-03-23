Rangers exclusive: Steven Gerrard not a managerial target for Tottenham Hotspur

Now a champion of Scottish football, much has been made about the future of Steven Gerrard.

Indeed, the Rangers boss has been linked with an emotional move to Liverpool after a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

While GIVEMESPORT understand the former England captain would be the fallen Premier League champions' first-choice were Klopp to leave, the German has distanced himself from a departure in recent weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur are another English side to be linked with a move for Gerrard. With Jose Mourinho reportedly fighting for his job in North London, the 40-year-old was mooted as a potential target should Daniel Levy need to find a new manager this summer.

However, according to information sent to GMS, there are plenty of other candidates who Spurs would turn to first should they call an abrupt end to the Mourinho experiment and Gerrard is not high up on their list.

The likes of Brendan Rodgers and Julian Nagelsmann have been linked with a move to North London in that event with the former understood to have been a target for many years.

For Rangers, there have been suggestions that it is only the Liverpool job that could tempt him away from Ibrox at this stage as he gears up to lead his side in the Champions League next time out, as well as launch a defence of their first title in ten years.

Such is his commitment to the cause, Gerrard is reported to have previously rejected the likes of Newcastle United and did only recently pen a new deal in Glasgow, keeping him under contract until 2024.

