How do you solve a problem like Conor McGregor?

The UFC superstar is unquestionably the biggest drawcard in the organisation but nagging questions remain over his hunger for the fight.

As one of the UFC's biggest names, McGregor has earned himself millions upon millions of dollars over the course of his career and many feel that may just have doused his fire.

The results speak for themselves. Conor has fought sporadically since 2016 and has won just one of his last three fights.

Now, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has waded into the debate, offering Notorious some sage advice on how to get his career back on track.

“When I made my first million, of course my life has changed," he began, while speaking to ESPN.

“I had more security and I didn’t feel that I was fighting for the same reason that I was in the beginning in terms of security.

“When I was poor in the beginning, I was on the edge. I knew if I lost I would have been dead and my life would be a mess. When you get money, these things change.

“However, to keep performing, you need to get out of your comfort zone.

“You cannot stay in your comfort zone during a training camp because you’re trying to recreate the same element that you will face for a fight.

“When you’re gonna fight, you won’t be in your comfort zone, so it is imperative that Conor, if you want to get back on the road of success, he needs to get out of his comfort zone.

“He needs not to be the boss of his training camp. He needs his coaches to tell him now you’re gonna spar this guy, you’re gonna go there, do this.

“Even if it doesn’t please him, he needs to go through that. Because if you stay in your comfort zone, the only thing that can happen is you will go down. You need to do that.”

Conor, who has rubbished claims that he no longer has the hunger for the Octagon, would do well to heed GSP's advice and tap into the Conor he was before the cash began rolling in.

There is still every chance, like times of old, that McGregor could dominate the UFC once again in the coming years.

News Now - Sport News