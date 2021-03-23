WrestleMania 37: WWE confirm eight matches & which night they will take place

WrestleMania 37 is now less than three weeks away and WWE have now confirmed eight matches for the two-night event. 

On April 10 and 11, Superstars from RAW and SmackDown will roll into Raymond James Stadium to perform on the grandest stage of all. 

This year, 'The Showcase of the Immortals' will have extra significance too. 

For the first time in over a year, WWE will have a live crowd in attendance, with 25,000 fans expected for each night. 

With that in mind - and given that it's WrestleMania - we're expecting WWE to pull out all the stops to make April's event one to remember. 

Following this week's RAW, eight matches have officially been locked in for the card and we even know which evening six of those will take place. 

Check out the confirmed bouts for night one and night two of WrestleMania 37 below: 

Night 1:

  • Bobby Lashley (c) (with MVP) vs Drew McIntyre Singles - WWE Championship Match (Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin are banned from ringside)
  • Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair - WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match
  • Bad Bunny (with Damian Priest) vs The Miz (with John Morrison) 
Belair is going to WrestleMania 37

Night 2:

  • Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs Edge - Universal Championship Match
  • Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship Match
  • 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt (with Alexa Bliss) vs Randy Orton 
'The Fiend' will be in action at WrestleMania 37

Two more matches have also been confirmed, but WWE are yet to announce which night the following bouts will take place:

  • The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles and Omos - RAW Tag Team Championship Match
  • Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon 

Yep, it's fair to say the WrestleMania 37 card is really shaping up. 

But with just under three weeks to go until the 'Show of Shows', expect plenty of twists and turns ahead of the event. Remember, nothing is finalised until those WWE Superstars are standing in the ring. 

