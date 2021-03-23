For those of us who struggle to get to grips with Call of Duty's notoriously difficult campaign mode and the sheer agony of constant defeat in the online multiplayer mode, Zombie mode has always offered a polite respite.

A place of sanctuary where part-time gamers such as myself can live out our diabolical dreams of simply mowing down hordes of the undead alongside old friends without worrying so much about being overkilled by a dead-eye 10-year-old sniper from up in a tower somewhere.

As such, it's great news for many gamers to read that the CoD developers are potentially exploring the possibility of a standalone Zombie game.

In a recent Twitter post, industry insider Tom Henderson had this to say: "There's big things planned for Zombies! It won't just be a "3rd game mode" for long."

Whether or not Henderson means that Zombies will be more prominently featured in both the campaign and online modes of future Call of Duty: Warzone titles, or if he means that the infamous CoD Zombies are to be given their very own title, is a little murky.

However, it didn't stop fans from getting excited about the prospect of a standalone version. Not if the comments thread is anything to go by!

Henderson has leaked CoD details before and did previously take to Twitter to hint at a possible expansion of Zombie modes after the official reveal of the Outbreak event, which happened late last month, posting: "Outbreak looks phenomenal... And it's just the beginning."

Of course, this is all just second-hand speculation at present. Fans of the massively successful first-person-shooter will need to wait for tentative marketing/official confirmation from CoD developers Infinity Ward and Activision before stocking up on shotguns and band-aids at the local mall.

Tom Henderson has been right before, though, and who am I to deny gamers a bit of excitement during these tough times?

Fingers crossed we get to see a fully-fleshed-out, standalone CoD Zombie title somewhere down the line.

