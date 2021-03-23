Francis Ngannou is currently one of the most popular fighters in the UFC.

The 34-year-old currently competes in the Heavyweight category of the mixed martial arts organisation and has pieced together a hugely impressive record since making his debut in 2015.

Born in Batie, Cameroon in 1986, Ngannou had a complicated upbringing that saw him attract gangs in his village - but ultimately turned down a life of mischief to pursue street fighting.

How hard does Ngannou punch?

Also known as ‘The Predator,’ Ngannou has delivered knockout power in abundance to his unfortunate opponents over the years to forge a formidable reputation in the octagon.

Ngannou has some devastating power behind his fists that have come at the expense of his unfortunate woes over the years. But it goes above and beyond just that.

UFC President Dana White previously said that the Cameroonian holds the world record for the hardest punch ever generated, adding some alarming equivalents in that is enough to make his opponents shudder.

White said: "Francis Ngannou has the world record for the most powerful punch. His punch is the equivalent to 96 horsepower, which is equal to getting hit by a Ford escort going as fast as it can.

"It's more powerful than a 12-pound sledgehammer getting swung full force overhead."

What is Francis Ngannou's record?

He made his MMA debut in 2013 when he appeared in the French fighting promotion ‘100% Fight,’ as well as others across Europe.

After a successful spell, Ngannou made the step up to the UFC in 2015 and knocked out Luis Henrique on his maiden fight after just 10 seconds of the second round.

The Cameroonian would then go on to win three fights by first-round stoppages to earn his first Heavyweight title shot against Stipe Moicic in 2018, which he lost via unanimous decision.

After picking up a defeat straight after to Derrick Lewis by the same outcome, he would go on to secure four first-round knockouts in a row - all of which were in spectacular fashion and his record currently standing at 15-3-0.

How tall is Ngannou?

At 1.93 metres tall and weighing 250 lbs, it’s easy to see why the hard-hitter is having such a dramatic effect on the Heavyweight division.

Outside of the octagon, Ngannou is the founder of the Francis Ngannou Foundation and opened the first MMA-style gym to offer facilities to young people in his homeland of Cameroon.

