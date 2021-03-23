Manchester United's treble-winning season is one of English football's greatest achievements.

Sure, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have achieved treble glory on the continent, but the Red Devils stand alone for winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season.

Remarkably, it wasn't even one of United's best sides under Sir Alex Ferguson if you look at the data alone and their Premier League performance was actually far better the following campaign.

Man Utd's historic treble

But when it comes to unadulterated, by-any-means winning, then you needn't look any further than 1998/99 United because they ploughed past all before them by hook or by crook.

And while, yes, there was plenty of drama on the way to Premier League and FA Cup glory, there's no escaping the fact that their Champions League campaign was the ultimate emotional rollercoaster.

Besides, just when it looked as though Ferguson's men had been through enough with the topsy-turvy semi-final against Juventus, they were in store for one of the dramatic finals of all time.

Champions League glory

We all know the story: United enter stoppage time trailing 1-0 and astonishingly turn things around when Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer score from David Beckham corners.

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last 22 years, you will have seen the footage of United's current boss popping up at the back post until you're blue in the face.

However, what is far less famous are the clips of the United players celebrating Champions League glory in the dressing room. I can sense a few of your ears pricking up already...

Dressing room celebrations

It's astonishing that such fascinating footage was taken at such a high-profile game in the first place, but even more remarkable that it doesn't do the rounds every other month.

Don't get me wrong, it's not as though it shows Paul Scholes belly-sliding in champagne or Ferguson giving a Braveheart-like speech, but it's an endearing time capsule if nothing else.

And if the only reason you want to watch the footage is seeing the moment Roy Keane arrives with champagne to let everyone know the party has really started, then be sure to check it out below:

Emotional scenes in Barcelona

What better way to start than Ferguson embracing Sir Bobby Charlton?

Besides, United's historic win in 1999 marked their first European Cup since 1967/69 when Charlton himself produced a Man of the Match performance at Wembley with two goals against Benfica.

As such, there appeared to be a moving atmosphere in the dressing room and give or take a few half-hearted chants, things don't really liven up until Keane starts praying champagne around.

From that point onwards, things move up a gear with Dwight Yorke busting some moves, Beckham posing for photos and members of the team being chucked into the Camp Nou jacuzzis.

But regardless of the minutia of how United celebrated winning the treble, it's simply a privilege to see the moment one of the greatest teams in football history enjoyed their magnum opus.

