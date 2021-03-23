Mike Tyson has lived quite a life.

The former heavyweight world champion was never far from the headlines during his controversial career, eventually ending up in prison and missing out on some of his prime boxing years.

After a troubled childhood, Iron Mike simply couldn't cope with the deadly combination of instant fame and mega-millions.

His eccentric spending was unrivalled, his temper thunderous, and his behaviour was, more often than not, questionable...

In truth, the list of weird and wonderful stories to come from Tyson's life makes for fascinating reading, especially now that that he has got his life back on track and is in a good place mentally and physically.

With a life-story unlike any other, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood came knocking seeking to tell Iron Mike's story.

Now, it looks like that day is finally upon us, with world-renown actor Jamie Foxx confirming he is set to play the boxer in an upcoming biopic.

Speaking in a recent interview, Foxx confirmed the exciting news, before showing off a bit of what we can expect from his depiction of the boxing legend.

“Doing biographies is a tough thing. Sometimes it takes 20 years to get them done, but we officially got the real ball rolling," Foxx said.

“I met Mike Tyson in the weirdest way, I was on stage doing stand-up years ago [when I was 22]. I get to my Mike Tyson joke and nobody claps, nobody laughs. You know why? Because Mike Tyson was watching.

“So I started hanging out with Mike Tyson so I got to see Mike in two different ways, two different lives.

“I saw him at the height of his career and then when things got bad, things got bumpy, I also saw him as well, so what I'm excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike.

"That's the person we want to show.”

Close your eyes and it sounds exactly like Tyson speaking.

Well it has ben long in the making, all signs suggest it will be worth the wait.

Foxx will give the role all the respect it deserves and we simply can't wait for it come out.

News Now - Sport News