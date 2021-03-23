Spurs approached about signing Real Madrid star - The Verdict

Tottenham have been approached about the availability of Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, according to the Mirror.

The Los Blancos academy graduate has made over 230 appearances for the club since his first-team debut in 2015. However, his time in the Spanish capital could soon be coming to an end.

The Mirror has reported that the 29-year-old has turned down a three-year deal from Madrid, which included a ten percent reduction in his current wage.

Therefore, Vazquez has told his representatives that he would like a move to the Premier League, as his contract expires this summer.

According to the report, Spurs have been contacted regarding Vazquez's situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

This season, the Spaniard has featured on 31 occasions for Zinedine Zidane's side and provided a total of nine goal contributions, while his Real Madrid CV includes three Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns.

However, would the Spanish wide man be a good fit for Spurs?

GIVEMESPORT writers Sam Brookes, Josh Cole, Jonathan Gorrie and Tom Kelly have their say below...

Sam Brookes

"Vazquez has had a strong season at Real. As per WhoScored, only Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Toni Kroos have averaged higher match ratings this term. There is no doubt that he has filled in well as a makeshift right-back.

"Yet that is not what Spurs need. Mourinho has always built his sides on having a solid defence, and it has brought him plenty of success. Right now, the team do not have that.

"Will bringing in a former winger who is still learning the right-back role change this? Probably not. We have already seen Tottenham try to convert Matt Doherty from a wing-back into a full-back this year and it has not worked - his average performance rating in the Premier League is just 6.71 on Whoscored.

"Spurs need a fully established, traditional right-back - anything else, including Vazquez, would simply be another Doherty-esque mistake."

Josh Cole

"When you consider that Tottenham have ultimately failed to replace Kieran Trippier at right-back since opting to let him join Atletico Madrid in 2019, a bosman move for Lucas Vazquez could turn out to be very shrewd from Daniel Levy.

"Whilst Serge Aurier and Doherty have averaged WhoScored match ratings of 7.03 and 6.71 this season in the Premier League, the Real Madrid defender is averaging 7.17 in La Liga in the absence of team-mate Dani Carvajal.

"As well as helping his side keep four clean-sheets in his last nine league appearances, Vazquez has offered a threat going forward during the current campaign as he has provided nine direct goal contributions in all competitions.

"By using Vazquez in tandem with fellow full-back Sergio Reguilon, Spurs could add a dual-threat to their existing attacking options of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura."

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

Jonathan Gorrie

"Only if Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty are sold and a spot opens up at right-back.

"Indeed, while the Real Madrid man is naturally a winger, buying him as one would be pointless for a Spurs side already boasting the likes of Son, Lucas Moura, Stephen Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Gareth Bale and Jack Clarke out wide.

"If Aurier and Doherty go, turning to Vazquez and moulding him into a marauding right-back could be a way of trying to replicate what former teammate Sergio Reguillon does on the opposite flank.

"If they don't, it's pretty much pointless."

Tom Kelly

"Taking into consideration that Vazquez's contract expires in the summer, this is a fantastic opportunity to bring in a high-calibre player on a free.

"Coming into this Tottenham side, the Spaniard offers versatility as he's capable of playing on the wing and as a full-back. This season, Spurs have struggled when they've had to rest Kane, Son and Bale, as their replacements simply aren't of the same quality.

"By bringing in Vazquez, it instantly improves their right-back options but also provides further depth and strength to the Tottenham attack."

News Now - Sport News