Liverpool transfer news: Red Bull Salzburg star targeted

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

What is the latest transfer news involving Daka?

Journalist Nicolo Schira has tweeted that the Reds have asked for information on Daka, who is being monitored by a number of other clubs as well - including RB Leipzig, Roma and Sevilla.

How much is Daka worth and when does his contract expire?

The Zambian forward is currently valued at £18m by Transfermarkt.

He signed his latest contract extension in Austria in December 2019, with his deal running until June 2024.

What are Daka's stats this season?

Daka has been in scintillating form across the last two seasons. In 2019/20, he scored 24 goals and provided eight assists in the league.

He is on course to beat those numbers this year, having already managed 20 goals in just 18 top-flight appearances.

The 22-year-old has less impressive statistics in Europe this term, though. He failed to find the net in the Champions League group stage or the Europa League last 32 tie against Villarreal.

What has Jesse Marsch said about Daka?

Salzburg's coach Jesse Marsch has been watching Daka deliver the goods on a regular basis this year, and back in September he heaped praise on the young attacker.

As per Zambian Football, he said: “Patson has played fantastically well, we can say Patson has played very well and also the character he shows on and off the pitch and the daily work that he invests, I am just enjoying being his coach. He is a great lad on and off the pitch, he is hardworking and he is a little fast.

"I hope he continues with this development, he has a lot of potential, he is just a fantastic player."

1 of 20 Who is this Champions League winner? Sulley Muntari Patrice Evra Antonio Valencia Anderson

Is he the next Erling Haaland?

Daka's goalscoring record is comparable to Erling Haaland, who also broke onto the scene at Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

In 2018/19, Haaland netted 16 goals in 14 league matches in the first part of the season, and then moved across to Germany. The Norwegian striker has since shown that he can shine in one of Europe's top leagues, and that looks likely to be the next test for Daka as well.

Selling Daka would also fit Salzburg's transfer model of recent years. The Austrian outfit have tended to find gems and develop them before allowing them to leave for large fees, with examples being current Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Haaland is now being discussed as a prime target for Manchester City and Manchester United, and obviously that owes a lot to the form he has shown at Dortmund.

But Liverpool have a chance to essentially cut out the middle man by taking Daka straight from Salzburg, which in the long run could save them a lot of money. Haaland is currently valued at £99m by Transfermarkt - considerably more than the £18m Dortmund paid to sign him.

Of course, whether Daka has what it takes to reach Haaland's levels remains to be seen, but right now he's certainly standing in the Norwegian's footprints and attracting interest from across Europe.

News Now - Sport News