Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37.

After successfully defending his belt against Daniel Bryan at Fastlane, The Tribal Chief will now be fully focused on the challenge that The Rated-R Superstar will pose next month.

Given the star power in this match, it's almost certain that Reigns vs Edge will main event night two of WrestleMania.

But how will the live crowd react when they finally get to see this new Roman in the flesh?

For the first time since returning as a 'heel' at SummerSlam in 2020, Reigns will walk out in front of the WWE Universe at WrestleMania.

So will they cheer him or boo him? Well, according to Paul Heyman, it doesn't matter how the audience reacts because one thing is certain - they will acknowledge Roman Reigns.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Heyman offered his thoughts on how The Tribal Chief will be received at WrestleMania.

"I'll offer a spoiler. The audience is going to react to Roman Reigns like the star that he is.

"Whether they are cheering him or booing him, whether they are looking for him to demonstrate what he’s demonstrated since last August - the most authentic personality in WWE history - or whether they're in attendance to see him get beat for the championship, that's irrelevant to us.

We know Roman Reigns is walking out to a superstars' reaction, a top stars reaction, a WrestleMania main event reaction. Cheer him, boo him, it doesn’t matter.

"Acknowledge him, that’s the goal. No one can call themselves a participant in the WWE Universe if you’re not acknowledging Roman Reigns at this point."

Heyman is absolutely right. For the last eight months, it's been impossible to ignore what Reigns is doing in WWE and at WrestleMania, 25,000 lucky fans will finally get to see him perform in the flesh.

