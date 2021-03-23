West Ham fan explains why he wants David Moyes sacked

A West Ham fan has claimed that he wants David Moyes to be sacked and shared how this year is a golden opportunity for the club to break into the top four.

As the East Londoners sit fifth in the Premier League and just two points from the top four, it's clear to see there's been a significant improvement in results in comparison to last season.

Nevertheless, not everybody is convinced that Moyes has excelled in his role at the Hammers.

An enraged West Ham supporter dialled into talkSport's The Sports Bar show and revealed where he expects West Ham to be in the table.

"Pretty much where we are, but I know we're going to blow it," the fan explained.

He later continued: "We need to take into account Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal's mare. This is our great chance, this is our chance to get top four.

"If we had a Scott Parker or Brendan Rodgers as manager, I think we'd get there."

The fan also went on to tell talkSport that he wanted Moyes to be sacked.

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly says...

Bearing in mind that the East London side finished 16th last season and a mere five points above relegation, it's ludicrous to think that this West Ham fan is campaigning for Moyes' dismissal.

The 57-year-old has ultimately transformed this former relegation-battling side into a team that is rubbing shoulders with some of the top clubs in the country.

Furthermore, the manager's recruitment has been nothing short of exceptional. According to WhoScored statistics, Jesse Lingard, Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal are three of West Ham's top-five performers, and the trio were all signed under Moyes' management.

Although it's frustrating to give up a three-goal lead against Arsenal, the Irons are certainly taking the right steps forward. With another recruitment opportunity this summer, who knows what West Ham could potentially achieve next season.

